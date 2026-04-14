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NewsEntertainmentMoviesKalyani Priyadarshan & not Aneet Padda or Sara Arjun likely to play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Read hot scoop!
MADHUBALA BIOPIC

Kalyani Priyadarshan & not Aneet Padda or Sara Arjun likely to play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Read hot scoop!

Madhubala biopic: While an official announcement is still awaited, the casting buzz has already generated significant excitement within the industry and among cinephiles.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kalyani Priyadarshan & not Aneet Padda or Sara Arjun likely to play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Read hot scoop!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid top contenders to play the iconic Bollywood beauty Madhubala, several named including Aneet Padda and Sara Arjun are rumoured to be in the race. However, in fresh developments coming in, in what could shape up to be one of the most ambitious casting in recent times, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is reportedly being considered to portray legendary screen icon Madhubala in an upcoming film backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Who will play Madhubala on-screen?

The film will be helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, known for Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings.

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Earlier, speculation was rife that Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun might step into the role, but latest developments indicate otherwise. According to an independent industry source, Kalyani has emerged as the frontrunner for the part.

“It’s not Sara Arjun but Kalyani Priyadarshan who has been approached to play Madhubala. Envisioned as a mega-scale tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons, the makers are said to be extremely keen on Kalyani following her pan-India success with Lokah. Her growing popularity, combined with a natural innocence and screen charm, aligns perfectly with the vision for this ambitious mass project,” the source reveals.

About Madhubala film

The project is being envisioned as a grand ode to Madhubala, often hailed as one of the most beautiful and charismatic stars in Indian cinema history. With Bhansali backing the film, expectations are already sky-high.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is said to have impressed the makers with her ability to balance grace and emotional depth—qualities synonymous with Madhubala’s legacy. Her recent success with Lokah has only strengthened her position as a pan-India performer.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the casting buzz has already generated significant excitement within the industry and among cinephiles.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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