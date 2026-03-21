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Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry amid Dhurandhar's success

Kangana Ranaut praised Aditya Dhar following Dhurandhar 2’s success, calling him a “superstar director” and highlighting the need to give filmmakers more recognition.

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry amid Dhurandhar's success(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her candid opinion on subjects others refrain from talking about. In her latest Instagram post, the 'Queen' actress alleged that superstars bully filmmakers in the Indian film industry.

Kangana said that while in Hollywood, filmmakers usually have a bigger or at least equal name than that of the prominent actors, which is not the case in Bollywood.

The 'Emergency' actress pointed out that the Indian filmmakers do not get enough credit for their work and are often overworked and underpaid.

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She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and wrote an appreciation note for director Aditya Dhar on the overwhelming success of his recent release "Dhurandhar 2".

Kangana penned on the photo-sharing app, "The best thing about Dhurandhar success is that Aditya Dhar is a superstar director is established, Hollywood superstar directors are always bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit. They are over worked, underpaid and bullied by superstars as a result of that I never meet any young person insider/ outsider who dreams of becoming a film maker or director of photography or any other technician. (sic)"

Also Read | Dhurandhar: The Revenge movie review: Bigger, darker, bloodier, but does Ranveer Singh’s sequel beat the first part?

"Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms," added Kangana.

It must be noted that while Kangana showered Dhar with praises in her post, she did not tag protagonist Ranveer Singh or any other cast member from "Dhurandhar 2".

Prior to Kangana, many members from the entertainment industry, such as Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, lauded Dhar for his impeccable cinematic vision.

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