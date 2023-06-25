Kangana Ranaut Announces New Release Date Of 'Emergency', Drops Announcement Video

New Delhi: Actress-producer and now-turned-director, Kangana Ranaut is all set to bring to us a gripping story from India's history. Her next directorial 'Emergency' puts light upon the 1975 event which is considered to be the darkest period in post-Independence India. And today, as the actual event clocks in 48 years, the actress-director of the film, Kangana revisited the time that changed a great deal in India’s political history. Kangana is bringing to us a film based on this very same event with a stellar star cast. She will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this period drama.

48 years down the line, Kangana took to Twitter giving all her fans a little blast from the past. She shared a detailed account of what happened in 1975 India and how declaring the Emergency was a landmark decision for the Indian National Congress. While Kangana had been treating fans to various looks of characters from the film, yesterday, she further shared an announcement video bringing the world of Emergency a little closer for the audience.

Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha: Pakistani Hit 'Pasoori Nu' Recreated For Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Film, Watch Song Teaser

Talking about the same Kangana shares, "Through the course of filming 'Emergency', learning about the events that unfolded in 1975 gave me a deeper understanding of Indian history. People call it the darkest phase in Indian history, but a lot of people don’t understand why Indiraji took the decision she did. With the film, I aspire to bring that side of the story out too. I am sure, a lot of people will view those events in a different light after watching the film."

'Emergency', a biographical historical drama is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by Ranaut. Apart from Kangana in the lead role, 'Emergency' also features late actor Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Blasts Aaliya Siddiqui For Discussing Marital Issue With Nawauddin Siddiqui On Show

The film is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.