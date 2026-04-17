Kangana Ranaut confirms ‘Queen 2’ with Vikas Bahl, recalls dancing to Asha Bhosle’s ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’

New Delhi: Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Queen', which was released in 2014, no doubt, emerged as a defining moment in Kangana Ranaut's career. The film not only brought her box office success but also helped her bag her second National Film Award for Best Actress.



Interestingly, years later, Kangana and Vikas have now once again teamed up to create 'Queen 2'.



In an interview with ANI, Kangana confirmed working on the film's sequel. However, she remained tight-lipped about other crucial details about the movie.



Asked if she has begun shooting for Queen 2, Kangana briefly confirmed her collaboration with filmmaker Vikas Bahl, saying, "Vikas Bahl and I are coming together. But I can't reveal too much... Yes (I am acting again)."



While Kangana did not reveal much about Queen 2, she looked back on her experience of working in the first instalment and paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalling how she got to dance to her iconic track "Hungama Ho Gaya" in the film.



"Heartache. I just feel so terribly sorry for this loss because they are just once-in-a-while people. They are not going to happen again. When we were doing Queen, we wanted to put the Hungama song in the film, and Vikas said we would re-record. I said, 'you don't get rid of that voice. You will not get.' So we re-did the song with Asha ji's voice," Kangana shared.



Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure.



She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Many stars, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral.



Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.



Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.



She was honoured with multiple awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.