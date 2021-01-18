Kangana Ranaut reveals 'Dhaakad' release date with stunning first look poster

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut dropped a stunning first look poster of her upcoming action-thriller ‘Dhaakad’ featuring herself as ‘Agent Agni’. She also revealed the date the film will release.

In the poster Kangana is seen in a rugged look wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni Fire.” she wrote in the caption.

Kangana further spoke about the movie and revealed the release date. She said, “India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021! @SohamRockstrEnt @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai @sohelmaklai @sohailmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @divyadutta25 @writish @DhaakadTheMovie.”

Kangana earlier uploaded a post revealing that she had to multitask between the shoot for ‘Thalaivi’ and practice for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. She tweeted a few pictures and captioned the post saying “Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai.”

The film will feature Arjun Rampal as well. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer.