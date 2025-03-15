Kangana Ranaut’s Directorial 'Emergency' Released On THIS OTT Platform - Details Inside

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated film, Emergency, is now available for streaming. The movie, in which Kangana takes on the challenging role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, made its digital debut on March 14, 2025. Kangana shared the exciting news on her Instagram, telling her followers, “A nation, a decision, an emergency. Emergency ab Netflix par aa gayi hai, zaroor dekhiye.”

The OTT platform also took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to promote the film, stating, “The gripping story of power and peril. Watch Emergency, now on Netflix.”

The gripping story of power and peril.

Watch Emergency, now on Netflix.#EmergencyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2Uny6IxhDw — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 14, 2025

After months of delays, the movie was finally cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 17, 2024. Originally set for a September 6 release, the launch was postponed to ensure a smooth debut.

Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, the movie is centred on the 1975 Emergency period. The movie features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.

