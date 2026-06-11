Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata first review out: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'words fail me after...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screens and this time she will be seen playing the titular role of a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film celebrates the nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters - 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' declared tax-free in Delhi

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata first review

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attended a special screening of her film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in the national capital. She was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During the screening, CM Rekha Gupta announced that 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' would be made tax-free in Delhi. After watching the movie, the Chief Minister heaped praises on the film for its cultural and social significance.

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," CM Gupta told ANI.

ALSO READ: Who is Anjali Kulthe? Nurse who saved 20 pregnant women during 26/11 terror attacks; Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata inspired by real hospital staff

About Kangana Ranaut's performance

CM Gupta added, "Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn't just voice her opinions in the Parliament, but also on screen. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects."

Kangana also expressed gratitude in receiving a warm reception from the Delhi Chief Minister.

Several distinguished guests were present at the screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' on Tuesday evening, including cast members Smita Tambe, Girija Oak and Esha Dey, along with Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata plot, inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication.

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.