Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' gets new release date, to arrive in theatres in May 2022

Mounted on a huge scale, the film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors. 

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' gets new release date, to arrive in theatres in May 2022
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad', which was slated to release on April 8, 2022, will now arrive in theatres in May next year.

According to a source, the makers have decided to change the release date as many projects are lined up for release in April. However, an official announcement about the release date is not out yet.

Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier said, "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film."

Mounted on a huge scale, the film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors. 

