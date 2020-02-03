हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
panga box office collections

Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Week Box Office report

Panga received a warm response for being a progressive film that portrays the mother in a new light with tremendous empathy laced with humour. 

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Panga&#039; Week Box Office report

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's powerful and heart-wrenching performance in 'Panga' received many accolades and praise. The film opened with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'. 'Panga' is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Panga struggles... Saw an upturn on [second] Sat and Sun, but the theatrical biz isn’t in sync with its merits... Multiple films [#Tanhaji, #SD3D, #JawaaniJaaneman] have made a dent in its biz... [Week 2] Fri 88 lakhs, Sat 1.56 cr, Sun 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 25.64 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Kangana, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The story focusses on how Kangana (once a Kabaddi champ), who is married and has a kid feels the need to get back to her game and struggles hard to achieve her goal.

How the family supports her and backs her emotionally and mentally is what touches the chord with the viewers.

panga box office collectionsPanga collectionsPangaKangana RanautAshwiny Iyer Tiwari
