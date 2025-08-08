Kanhaiya Lal’s Son Backs Udaipur Files, Says Film Shows 'Truth' And 'Does Not Oppose Any Religion'

Udaipur: After facing multiple hurdles, including censorship delays, the film 'Udaipur Files' was finally released across India on Friday.

The film stars Vijay Raaz and is based on the real-life murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in 2022, which shocked the entire country.

The film's release has been closely followed by Kanhaiya Lal's family, who have been vocal about their support for the project.

His son, Yash Sahu, while speaking to ANI, opened up about what the film means to the family. He stated that the film is not against any "religion or community," but aims to "show the truth" and "raise awareness" about terrorism.

"I appeal to the people of the country to watch the movie and understand what happened to my father on June 28, and how the roots of terrorism are working in the country. This does not oppose any religion or hurt the sentiments of any community," Sahu said.

He shared that his mother, still emotionally affected, would not be able to watch the movie, but a seat in the theatre would be kept "reserved" for his father's soul, along with his photo placed on it.

"My mother would not be able to watch the movie, but a seat would be reserved for my father's soul in the theatre, and his photo will be placed on it," he added.

The movie is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.