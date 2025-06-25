Kannappa X Maa Box Office Clash: Akshay Kumar Sends Heartfelt Wishes To Ajay Devgn And Kajol Ahead Of Release

New Delhi: As the Indian film industry gears up for a major cinematic clash on June 27, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has extended a heartfelt and humorous message to his longtime friend and collaborator Ajay Devgn, as well as actress Kajol. With both Kannappa and Maa scheduled to release on the same day, Akshay took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his good wishes, bringing a touch of camaraderie and warmth to what is often seen as a competitive space.

“Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hai iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur mai Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko. Kya bolta hai? Goodluck to Kajol and you bhai…May the power be with you,” wrote Akshay, playfully asking Devgn to send his fans’ blessings to Kannappa, while he, in turn, sends divine blessings to Maa.

Both films have generated significant buzz, offering audiences two vastly different yet equally compelling cinematic experiences.

Kannappa: A Mythological Spectacle with Star Power

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by veteran actor Mohan Babu, is a Telugu-language mythological action film rooted in the powerful tale of devotion to Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Mahadev in the film, marking his first appearance in a mythological role in South Indian cinema.

The film follows the journey of Kannappa, a fierce warrior and an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who ultimately sacrifices his own eyes in a supreme act of devotion. Vishnu Manchu stars in the pivotal role, while the supporting cast boasts a stellar lineup including Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Arpit Ranka, Madhoo, Siva Balaji, and many more.

Shot across stunning landscapes and brought to life with grand VFX, Kannappa promises to deliver a larger-than-life experience, blending spirituality, action, and emotion. For Akshay Kumar, the film also represents a new chapter in his already diverse career, introducing him to Telugu audiences in a deeply revered role.

Maa: Kajol’s Chilling Debut in the Horror Genre

In stark contrast to Kannappa’s spiritual and mythological themes, Kajol steps into darker territory with Maa, a psychological horror-thriller produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Marking her first into horror in a career spanning over three decades, Kajol is expected to deliver a powerful and emotionally intense performance.

Maa is positioned as a spin-off or spiritual successor to Shaitaan, the 2024 supernatural thriller that captivated audiences with its eerie atmosphere and gripping storyline. The trailer for Maa has already made waves, with viewers praising its chilling tone, intelligent writing, and haunting visuals. The film intertwines supernatural elements with themes of maternal instinct, sacrifice, and the age-old battle between good and evil.

Kajol’s decision to enter the horror genre adds a fresh dimension to her body of work and is being seen as a bold, genre-defying move. The film's narrative is said to blend modern fears with ancient myths, creating a terrifying yet thought-provoking cinematic journey.

A Box Office Clash - But with Friendship at the Forefront

As both films prepare for their theatrical release on June 27, fans are excited not just for the stories being told, but for the rare box office clash involving three beloved stars of Indian cinema, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol.

Akshay and Ajay have shared a long and friendly history in Bollywood, starring together in multiple successful films such as Suhaag, Khakee, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

While one film celebrates divine devotion and mythological valor, the other dives deep into emotional horror and supernatural suspense. Regardless of who wins at the box office, audiences are in for a rich, diverse cinematic weekend that showcases the best of what Indian filmmakers and actors have to offer.

Verdict: June 27 Promises an Unmissable Double Feature

Whether you're drawn to the epic spirituality of Kannappa or the spine-chilling mystery of Maa, this Friday’s twin releases are shaping up to be major events in the Indian film calendar. With star-studded casts, innovative storytelling, and massive fan followings behind both films, cinema lovers have much to look forward to.