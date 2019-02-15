Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh happy with regional touch to 'Total Dhamaal' trailer

Mumbai: Celebrities Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Ravi Kishan have praised the team of "Total Dhamaal" for adding a regional touch to the marketing of the project.

The makers launched four version of the movie trailer -- in Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bhojpuri. They have been created and dubbed by well-known regional creators, and were launched by a celebrity in each region, read a statement.

For instance, the Punjabi version was pushed out by Kapil and Diljit, Ravi launched the Bhojpuri one and the Marathi and Gujarati version was launched by Riteish Deshmukh and Dilip Joshi respectively.

"Ajay Devgn have you seen this Punjabi version of `Total Dhamaal` trailer... It`s very funny," Kapil tweeted. Diljit also said that the trailer is well-made. And Ravi posted: "Bhojpuri power sure shot blockbuster."

"While we want to connect with audiences outside Hindi-speaking regions, we want them to have as much fun as we`ve had in creating these spoofs," Shikha Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer, Fox Star Studios, said.

"We`ve taken a lot of creative liberty to ensure that the spoofs aren`t direct translations of the original trailer, but creative units with their own jokes and local flavour," she said.

"Total Dhamaal" is the third installment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal", which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.