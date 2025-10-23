Advertisement
KIS KISKO PYAAR KAROON 2

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Poster Out: Meet His Four New Brides In This Laugh Riot

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a Hindi comedy film scheduled for release on December 12, 2025. The movie is a sequel to Kapil Sharma's 2015 hit comedy, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Poster Out: Meet His Four New Brides in This Laugh Riot

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Poster Out: Meet His Four New Brides In This Laugh Riot(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming comedy “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

The poster, promising a double dose of laughter and chaos, teases a hilarious twist as Kapil finds himself surrounded by four brides, hinting at another rollercoaster of confusion and comedy much like the first installment. The film marks his return to the big screen. On Thursday, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and shared the motion poster of the film. He also announced the release date of the romantic comedy. Sharing the video, the ace comedian wrote, “Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only In Cinemas on 12th December 2025.”

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The motion poster opens with a fun twist as Kapil Sharma, dressed as a groom, makes a grand entrance on a doli — only to be carried by his four brides, leaving Manjot Singh utterly shocked.

Joining Kapil in this laughter-filled ride are Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” directed by Anukalp Goswami, is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The forthcoming movie will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.

The first installment, directed by Abbas–Mustan, was released on 25 September 2015. “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the industry. The comedy drama also starred Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

On the occasion of Eid, Kapil Sharma announced the second installment of his debut film, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.” In the first look shared on Instagram, he appears as a bewildered groom in a white sherwani, parting his floral sehra to reveal a confused expression.

