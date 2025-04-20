Kapil Sharma Unveils Easter Special Poster For Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2— With White Wedding Twist

New Delhi: Comedy king Kapil Sharma has surprised fans with a fresh poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, giving it a festive Easter spin — this time, he's suited up for a classic Christian wedding, complete with a mysterious bride at his side!

In the sequel’s new poster, Kapil is seen dressed in a sharp tuxedo, bringing a whole new twist to the comedy-of-errors fans have come to love. The actor shared the poster on his official Instagram account, along with warm Easter wishes.

From pheras to vows, it looks like no wedding tradition is off limits in Kapil’s hilariously complicated love life. Each new poster teases a different bride — and a fresh dilemma — setting the stage for yet another laughter riot.

Also starring Manjot Singh, the sequel promises to maintain the signature blend of comedy, confusion, and chaos that made the 2015 original a fan favorite.

Kapil had earlier shared another poster on the occasion of Ram Navami, featuring him with a bride whose face remained hidden — keeping fans guessing.

Directed by Anukal Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production.

Kapil was last seen in a guest appearance in Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.