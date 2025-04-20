Advertisement
Kapil Sharma Unveils Easter Special Poster For Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2— With White Wedding Twist

Comedy king Kapil Sharma has surprised fans with a fresh poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, giving it a festive Easter spin — this time, he's suited up for a classic Christian wedding, complete with a mysterious bride at his side!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Kapil Sharma Unveils Easter Special Poster For Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2— With White Wedding Twist (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Comedy king Kapil Sharma has surprised fans with a fresh poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, giving it a festive Easter spin — this time, he's suited up for a classic Christian wedding, complete with a mysterious bride at his side!

In the sequel’s new poster, Kapil is seen dressed in a sharp tuxedo, bringing a whole new twist to the comedy-of-errors fans have come to love. The actor shared the poster on his official Instagram account, along with warm Easter wishes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

From pheras to vows, it looks like no wedding tradition is off limits in Kapil’s hilariously complicated love life. Each new poster teases a different bride — and a fresh dilemma — setting the stage for yet another laughter riot.

Also starring Manjot Singh, the sequel promises to maintain the signature blend of comedy, confusion, and chaos that made the 2015 original a fan favorite.

Kapil had earlier shared another poster on the occasion of Ram Navami, featuring him with a bride whose face remained hidden — keeping fans guessing.

Directed by Anukal Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production.

Kapil was last seen in a guest appearance in Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

