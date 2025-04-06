Kapil Sharma Unveils First Poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ On Ram Navami

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a new poster of his upcoming movie ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’.

On Sunday, the television superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a joint post with the makers. The poster features Kapil and his bride in the film straight from the mandap. The two can be seen joining their hands for prayer. The actress’ face is concealed in a veil, Kapil looks up to God, and seems to be praying to the almighty to bail him out of a situation.

While Kapil’s face looks tense in the poster, the face lines of the actress point towards a pleasant emotion.

Kapil wrote in the caption, “Happy Shri Ram Navami to all of you”.

Prior to this, Kapil was last seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Crew’ last year. The heist film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Director Duo Abbas-Mustan, who directed ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ in 2015, has passed on the baton to writer Anukal Goswami for this one. Anukal shared the writing credits in the first movie and collaborated with Kapil on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Abbas-Mustan has been credited as the producers, along with Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

Last year in December, Kapil had responded to the allegations of insulting producer-director Atlee on his streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The episode of the show, which featured Atlee, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and actress Wamiqa Gabbi, caused a furore over Kapil allegedly mocking Atlee for his looks.

Sharing a clip from the episode, one user on X wrote, “Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart”.

Kapil responded to the same saying that he never spoke about the look during the episode. He wrote, “Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media, thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow anybody's tweet like a sheep)”.