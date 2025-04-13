Kapil Sharma Unveils Sardar Look With Mystery Bride In New Poster Of Upcoming Sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

New Delhi: This Baisakhi brings double the celebration as comedy superstar Kapil Sharma unveils the first poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, revealing his return in a quirky new Sardar groom avatar — and standing next to yet another mystery bride. The poster, shared on Instagram, has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among fans, hinting at another laughter-filled ride.

The sequel to the 2015 hit promises even more chaos, confusion, and comedy as it dives back into Kapil’s hilariously complicated love life. With shaadi madness, vibrant wedding vibes, and Kapil's signature comic timing, the buzz around the film is steadily building.

Watch the poster reveal here:

Starring Kapil Sharma alongside Manjot Singh, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continues the franchise's trademark humor and light-hearted storytelling.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production, the film is gearing up to deliver a comedy rollercoaster fans won’t want to miss.