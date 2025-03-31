Advertisement
Kapil Sharma's EID Surprise For Fans, Unveils Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 First Look

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kapil Sharma's EID Surprise For Fans, Unveils Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 First Look Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The first look of Kapil Sharma's highly-anticipated comedy caper, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is finally here! After announcing the commencement of the shoot, the makers have now unveiled an exciting glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel, featuring Kapil with a mysterious girl. 

Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

With the first look already creating a buzz, fans can expect even more surprises in the coming weeks. 

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

