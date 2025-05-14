New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Kapkapiii is finally here—and it’s a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and supernatural shenanigans. Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, this horror-comedy is all set to haunt theatres with hilarity on May 23rd. Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, the film marks a tribute to his legacy of zany comedies and genre mashups.

The trailer opens with a gang of quirky friends dabbling in the dark arts with an Ouija board, unknowingly unleashing a string of bizarre, spine-tingling events. But instead of doom and gloom, what follows is an uproarious chain of ghostly gags, possessed antics, and laugh-out-loud chaos. Ghosts groan, lights flicker, and screams mix with chuckles in this supernatural circus that wears its tagline—"Aatma Ji darshan do na"—like a badge of honor.

Since its release, the trailer has been met with an enthusiastic response from fans and viewers alike. Audiences are particularly loving the electric comic chemistry between Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, whose on-screen camaraderie brings a nostalgic charm and perfect timing to the chaos. Their dynamic adds an extra layer of fun to the spooky spectacle, making Kapkapiii one of the most anticipated entertainers of the season.

Blending comedy with eerie horror, Kapkapiii delivers a wildly entertaining glimpse into a haunted house of horrors... with a funny bone. It’s spooky, silly, and absolutely off-the-wall.

Produced by Bravo Entertainment’s Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film features a vibrant ensemble including Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

With a screenplay by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, the film walks the fine line between fright and fun, channeling the same madcap energy that defined Sivan’s cult classics like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Kapkapiii is all set to tickle your funny bone while sending a chill down your spine.