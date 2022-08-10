Karan Johar hails Liger director Puri Jagannadh, calls him a ‘Mass-termind’!

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has given major blockbusters over the years. His movies have been remade in every language and film industry. He has progressed from making low-budget independent films to working on some of India's biggest blockbusters.

Karan Johar,the Bollywood film maker who is producing Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film ‘Liger’, wrote a note saying " Puri Jagannadh is today’s' mass-termind’ in entertainment. A man of such distinctive vision. I’m still amazed at how he knits together such larger-than-life storylines so effortlessly. Bringing #Liger to the entirety of India in many languages is a thing of pride for us at Dharma Productions, and I wouldn’t want to do the same with anybody apart from Puri Sir and his team led by Charmmee, an absolute pillar of strength for this project.

Puri Jagannadh made his Telugu film debut with the blockbuster Badri, starring Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai, and Ameesha Patel. His superhit filmography includes titles such as 'Pokiri' and 'Sivamani,' among others. Meanwhile, the director is currently preparing for the release of PAN India's Liger, which stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda and is scheduled to be released on the 25th of August.