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Karan Johar announces biopic on R&AW founder RN Kao; Set to release on THIS date

A film based on R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao and adapted from Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster has been officially locked for a theatrical release on August 11, 2028.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Karan Johar announces biopic on R&AW founder RN Kao; Set to release on THIS date
Image Credit: IANS/IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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