हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces release date of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

The shooting of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is currently underway in Delhi.

Karan Johar&#039;s Dharma Productions announces release date of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer &#039;Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani&#039;

MUMBAI: Five years after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Karan Johar has once again taken the director's chair for his upcoming comedy drama titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Starring a stellar line up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film is all set to be released on February 10, 2023.

Dharma Productions head honcho, Karan Johar took to his Twitter to make the announcement with regards to the update on shooting schedule and its release. He shared a video from the sets of the film as he wrote, "After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Tied together by an uptempo jazz morceau, the video gives the audience a glimpse of what's unfolding on the film's sets. It features the cast of the film engrossed in their work and engaging in fun banter during the downtime at the sets, plush settings and production designs and the cast sporting designer outfits.

The video also makes a self-aware and referential joke at the theme of 'Parivaar' that are the hallmark of Karan Johar directorials.

The film's shoot is currently underway in Delhi. While Farah Khan will do the choreography of songs, Manish Malhotra has taken the onus of costumes design. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'ss son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working on the film as one of the assistant directors. The film is written by Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ajeeb Daastaans), Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan JoharRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem KahaniRanveer SinghAlia Bhattalia bhatt newsJaya BachchanShabana AzmiDharmendraAlia Bhatt marriage
Next
Story

Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' shoot

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Mallikarjun Kharge called the central government dictatorial