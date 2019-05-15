close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Student Of The Year 2

Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 inches towards Rs 50 crore mark—Check out collections

'Student of the Year 2' introduced two gorgeous faces—Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Karan Johar&#039;s Student of the Year 2 inches towards Rs 50 crore mark—Check out collections

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' hit the silver screens on May 10 and opened up to mixed reviews. While some loved the glitz and glamour of the film, others found the script to be at fault. The film is the sequel to the 2012 super-hit 'Student of The Year' that marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut in the Hindi film industry.

'Student of the Year 2' introduced two gorgeous faces—Tara Sutaria and Ananya PandayThe latest collections of the film are now out and it is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2”

Check out his tweet here:

For the unversed, Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter. Coming to Tara, the actress has worked in various sitcoms prior to her Bollywood debut.

'Student of The Year 2' has been helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Tags:
Student Of The Year 2Karan JoharTiger Shroff
Next
Story

This actor to play the antagonist in Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'?

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally