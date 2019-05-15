Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 inches towards Rs 50 crore mark—Check out collections

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' hit the silver screens on May 10 and opened up to mixed reviews. While some loved the glitz and glamour of the film, others found the script to be at fault. The film is the sequel to the 2012 super-hit 'Student of The Year' that marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut in the Hindi film industry.

'Student of the Year 2' introduced two gorgeous faces—Tara Sutaria and Ananya PandayThe latest collections of the film are now out and it is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2”

Check out his tweet here:

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

For the unversed, Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter. Coming to Tara, the actress has worked in various sitcoms prior to her Bollywood debut.

'Student of The Year 2' has been helmed by Punit Malhotra.