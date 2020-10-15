Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps Laal Singh Chaddha, shares fabulous pic with co-star Aamir Khan

New Delhi: It's a wrap for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on 'Laal Singh Chaddha', her much-awaited film with superstar Aamir Khan. Sharing a picture of herself with Aamir from the sets of the project, Kareena shared a heartfelt note for him and the team.

She said, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you, Aamir and Advait Chandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team and the entire crew. Till we cross paths again..."

Kareena flew to Delhi some weeks ago to complete the shooting of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. She is pregnant with her second child.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.

The film's release date has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', originally scheduled to release during Christmas 2020, will now hit the screens on Christmas 2021.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been co-produced by Aamir Khan.