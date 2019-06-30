Kareena Kapoor Khan's look as a cop from 'Angrezi Medium' out—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will next share screen space with Irrfan Khan in 'Angrezi Medium'. Bebo will be seen playing a cop in the film and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

As the actress completes 19 years in Bollywood today, her look from 'Angrezi Medium' has been unveiled and we can't keep calm!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Bebo's look. He wrote, “Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from #AngreziMedium... She plays a cop in the film... Stars Irrfan Khan... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Currently being filmed in #London... Kareena completes 19 years in industry today [#Refugee released on 30 June 2000].”

Doesn't she look stunning?

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium'. The sequel, as per reports, will have a new storyline.

The film is special because it marks Irrfan's comeback into Bollywood. The actor was on a break from the filmy scene after being diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour – a rare form of cancer. It was in 2018 that Irrfan shared the news of his illness, leaving everybody in shock.

So, are you ready to see Kareena and Irrfan set the silver screen ablaze?