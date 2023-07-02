trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629638
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-Starrer 'The Crew' Finally Gets A Release Date

Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor Set March 22nd, 2024 as Release Date for their film 'The Crew.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The dynamic producer duo, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal the long-awaited release date for their upcoming most anticipated film,  'The Crew' for March 22, 2024.

Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been super excited to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, 'Veere Di Wedding.'

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The Crew is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, scheduled for March 22, 2024.

