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Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: 5 essential Bollywood movies that keep the spirit alive

As India marks Kargil Vijay Diwas, cinematic classics like Shershaah, Lakshya, and LOC Kargil continue to honour the courage and ultimate sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the 1999 war.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: 5 essential Bollywood movies that keep the spirit alive
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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