Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Gets New Release Date; To Hit Theatres On THIS Date
Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri was originally scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2026 release, but the makers preponed it to the end of 2025.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri finally has a release date. The movie, which was earlier expected to hit theatres in the early months of this year, will now release on December 31, 2025.
The duo recently wrapped up filming, marking their second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the cast wrote:
"Your last day of the year is with us! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025!! The year ends but love begins."
The post also featured a picture of Kartik and Ananya from the film’s wrap party.
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy was originally slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release but will now hit theatres a week after Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, which arrives on December 25. The film was shot in Croatia and Rajasthan and also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Dance As 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' Shoot Wraps Up - WATCH
This marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans after Satyaprem Ki Katha.
On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled romantic film alongside Sreeleela, reportedly scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv