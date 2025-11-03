Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979677https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/kartik-aaryan-ananya-panday-s-tu-meri-main-tera-main-tera-tu-meri-locks-christmas-2025-release-new-poster-unveiled-2979677.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TU MERI MAIN TERA MAIN TERA TU MERI

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Locks Christmas 2025 Release; New Poster Unveiled

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has shifted its release to Christmas 2025, with a new poster revealing the festive update.

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 08:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Locks Christmas 2025 Release; New Poster Unveiled(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Instead of a New Year's Eve release, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' have now locked a Christmas 2025 release.

On Monday, a new poster of the film was unveiled, informing cinema buffs about the change in the film's release date.

"I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," Kartik captioned the post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the poster, Kartik could be seen giving Ananya a piggyback ride.

After wrapping up the film, Kartik took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

"The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57!," he wrote.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Dance As 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' Shoot Wraps Up - WATCH

Giving a shout to his co-star Ananya Panday, Kartik added, "To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Co-star. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It's always pure joy working with you."

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Afghanistan
Amid Afghan-Pak Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'
Technology
India’s Smartphone Shipments Up 5% In July-Sept; Apple Breaks Into Top 5
BJP
BJP Asks K'taka Govt To Share Details Of B'luru Tunnel Project
E-commerce
India’s Borderless Shopping Boom: How Global E-commerce Is Redefining Consumer
IHPL
IHPL Scam: Organizers Flee Srinagar, Players Stranded, Rs 90 Lakh Unpaid
Gwadar Port
Gwadar’s Hidden Cargo EXPOSED! CPEC, Heroin, and China’s Quiet Complicity
Narendra Modi
PM Modi Reacts To Telangana Accident, Extends Sympathy To Victims’ Families
Delhi
'India Gate Disappears...': AAP Slams BJP As Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens
Jaipur accident 2025
Jaipur Accident: 12 Killed, 10 Injured As Drunk Driver Mows Down 17 Vehicles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi Offers Condolences, Extends Support To Families Of Rajasthan Accident