Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Locks Christmas 2025 Release; New Poster Unveiled

Mumbai: Instead of a New Year's Eve release, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' have now locked a Christmas 2025 release.

On Monday, a new poster of the film was unveiled, informing cinema buffs about the change in the film's release date.

"I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," Kartik captioned the post.

In the poster, Kartik could be seen giving Ananya a piggyback ride.

After wrapping up the film, Kartik took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

"The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57!," he wrote.

Giving a shout to his co-star Ananya Panday, Kartik added, "To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Co-star. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It's always pure joy working with you."

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.