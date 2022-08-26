NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gets a RELEASE DATE!

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an upcoming musical love story that has become the hottest topic of discussion since it was announced.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures has announced their next big project titled ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. It brings back the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' couple of  Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film will be releasing on June 29, 2023. It has been making rounds of conversation for the commencement of its shoot very soon.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.

 

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan newsKiara AdvaniSatyaprem Ki Katha release dateSatyaprem Ki Katha releaseSajid Nadiadwala

