Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gets a RELEASE DATE!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures has announced their next big project titled ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. It brings back the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' couple of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film will be releasing on June 29, 2023. It has been making rounds of conversation for the commencement of its shoot very soon.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an upcoming musical love story that has become the hottest topic of discussion since it was announced. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture. Their Jodi is one of the most celebrated tandem in the industry today and watching them together on the big screen will be a treat for their fans.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.