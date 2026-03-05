Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety returns to theatres; advance bookings open

New Delhi: In exciting news for Bollywood fans, the blockbuster entertainer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to re-release in theatres on March 6. Advance bookings for the film are now officially open.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh in lead roles. Upon its original release, the rom-com became a cult favourite and a pop-culture phenomenon.

Packed with humour, emotion, drama, and endlessly quotable dialogues, the film celebrated the ultimate bromance while hilariously navigating the chaos of modern relationships. From its crackling chemistry and chartbuster tracks to the iconic face-off between friendship and love, it struck a chord with audiences across the country.

Now, fans, both old and new will get a chance to relive the magic of this wholesome entertainer exactly as it was meant to be experienced: on the big screen.

Written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan, the film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. On its original release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s pairing remains a favourite collaboration for the filmmaker, having featured together in earlier films from the franchise. Sunny Singh was also seen playing one of the friends in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

The music of the film was widely appreciated, especially rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback song Dil Chori, a rehashed version of Hans Raj Hans’ Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya. The track also featured vocals by Simar Kaur and Ishers.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan was last seen alongside Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released on Christmas 2025. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming creature comedy film Naagzilla (Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand), scheduled for release on August 14, 2026.