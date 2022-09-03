NewsEntertainmentMovies
In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan will once again share the screen space with Kiara Advani.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

New Delhi: The nation's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan ruled the Box Office windows with his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now fans are eagerly waiting to watch his next on the screen. The actor finally starts the shooting schedule of his upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha with the blessing of Lord Ganesha.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a picture where he can be seen seeking blessing in front of the Ganapati idol as he is all set for the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha. He wrote in the caption - "शुभारम्भ 
#SatyaPremKiKatha
गणपति बप्पा मोरया"

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik will once again share the screen space with Kiara Advani.

As Kartik is heading up on his next project, the fever of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making rounds around the corners. While the actor has recently witnessed a cute little fan of Rooh Baba who dressed in his attire, his character has also been seen turning into a comic that will be released by India's most popular comic publishing house, Diamond Comics.

Apart from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik is also going to be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

 

