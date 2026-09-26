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  • /Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu after National Award Win for ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu after National Award Win for ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan shared a heartfelt message thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her praise at the 72nd National Film Awards, where he won Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu after National Award Win for ‘Chandu Champion’
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu after National Award Win for ‘Chandu Champion’
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