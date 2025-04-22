Kartik Aaryan 'Naagzilla' Announcement Sparks Fan Frenzy - Netizens Declare Him 'Blockbuster King Of Bollywood'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan latest announcement of his upcoming film Naagzilla has taken the internet by storm, quickly becoming the most talked-about topic on social media. The film, presented by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, is set for a grand theatrical release on 14th August 2026. And since the teaser dropped, fans have been flooding online platforms with excitement and anticipation.

Known for his fearless choices and ever-evolving on-screen avatars, Kartik is set to take on a never-before-seen role in Naagzilla. The teaser, which gave just a sneak peek of the movie’s larger-than-life scale, was enough to send the internet into overdrive, with fans hailing his bold move and expressing nothing but admiration for the actor.

The buzz around the film quickly went viral, with fans showering Kartik with praise on social media. One user humorously commented, “Ye pehla ichhadhaari naag hoga jo itna handsome hai,” while others eagerly declared, “2026, it’s Kartik Aaryan’s year!!” Many fans dubbed Naagzilla “Another Biggest Blockbuster loading” and called Kartik the “most versatile actor of today’s generation.” One tweet even read, “Mr. All-rounder in action,” highlighting his ability to tackle diverse roles with ease.

The teaser left a lasting impact, with many fans echoing sentiments like, “Another teaser, another reminder why you’re everyone’s favorite.” The verdict was clear: “Hit hain boss superstar #KartikAaryan—the blockbuster king of Bollywood.”

With such strong early momentum, Naagzilla has already become one of the most highly anticipated films of 2026. Kartik Aaryan continues to shine brightly in the spotlight, and with this new venture, it seems like he’s only just getting started.