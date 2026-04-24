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Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film release date update: Director drops major hint!

Kartik Aaryan has some major released lined up for next year including filmmaker Karan Johar-backed Naagzilla.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film release date update: Director drops major hint!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram

New Delhi: Much has been said about the upcoming highly-anticipated movie of director Anurag Basu, featuring nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and 'Kissik' fame Sreeleela. Putting all rumours of postponement  to rest, the filmmaker finally confirmed the release. 

In a statement given to a leading news agency, Basu confirmed, "We are very much on schedule and the shoot is progressing well. It's a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended."

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela movie release

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This yet-to-be titled movie will mark the maiden collaboration between Kartik as the lead and director Anurag Basu. Music for the untitled movie is being composed by Pritam, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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In one of his earlier interviews given to Variety India, Basu quipped, "That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth. I've not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started."

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Schedule With Sreeleela For Diwali 2025 Romantic Film, Shares Adorable BTS Moment

Anurag Basu on Kishore Kumar biopic

He also shared an update about his Kishore Kumar biopic, adding, "I'm dying to jump into that film (Kishore Kumar biopic) as soon as I get over with the film (Kartik and Sreeleela-starrer), which I'm doing right now, and I'm galloping with it. I want to finish it because I really want to get into Kishore as soon as possible. Kishore has been in my system for a very long time. I want to get it out right now."

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's luxury car and bike collection: A look at his swanky Rs 1,40,00,000 worth Mercedes-Benz V-Class to Lamborghini Urus

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Kartik has some major released lined up for next year including filmmaker Karan Johar-backed Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba in his kitty. Besides, he also has Captain India - an action-drama to be directed by Chak De! helmer Shimit Amin. Kartik will also be seen in superhit horror-comedy franchise's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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