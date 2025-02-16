Kartik Aaryan- Sreeleela’s Mushy Romantic Teaser Gives Major ‘Aashiqui 3’ Vibes, Fans Speculate - WATCH

New Delhi: Anurag Basu’s much-awaited romantic musical has unveiled its lead pair—Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela—through an announcement teaser that has fans buzzing. With the title not yet revealed, fans are speculating it might be the sequel to the highly anticipated romance movie, Aashiqui.

However, it’s Kartik's look that is grabbing all the attention. His rugged, long-haired, heavy-bearded, and intensely passionate musician persona marks a complete transformation, leaving netizens obsessed.

Watch The Teaser Here:

The teaser has set social media on fire, with fans eagerly discussing the possibility of it being the next big love story. Kartik's raw, brooding charm and heartbroken rockstar aesthetic have already made his look a sensation.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the teaser:

One fan asked, “Aashiqui 3?” while another shared the same sentiment. Many fans expressed their enthusiasm with messages like “CANT WAITTT” and “Kartik Aaryan heartbroken lover, omgg I’m seated for this one.”

Kartik, who ruled the box office last Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, solidified his status as a blockbuster star. With Thama releasing this festive season, all eyes are now on him to deliver another massive hit.

Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series, Thama promises an unforgettable combination of music, romance, and heartbreak, making it one of the most highly anticipated love stories of the year. If the teaser is anything to go by, Kartik Aaryan is all set to redefine on-screen romance once again.