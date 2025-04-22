Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to take a mythical leap as he transforms into an ichchhadhari naag in ‘Naagzilla,’ an upcoming fantasy entertainer backed by Dharma Productions.

Blending Indian folklore with modern storytelling, the film promises a never-before-seen avatar of the actor as he steps into the world of shape-shifting serpents and supernatural intrigue.

On Tuesday, Kartik took to his Instagram to announce the film and shared the first-look poster for the upcoming thriller. In the caption, he wrote, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko.”

In the video, Kartik can be heard saying, “A shape-shifting naag, like me, who has the power to change forms. Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, 631 years old. I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags.”

“Naagzilla” will feature Kartik Aaryan in a unique and unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag on a fantastical adventure. This one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have joined hands to produce the film. This marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions, following their highly anticipated Valentine's Day release, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. It also signals the beginning of an exciting partnership between Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, bringing together two creative powerhouses to deliver fresh, genre-defying narratives to the big screen.

Produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain, the film will hit cinemas on Nag Panchami, August 2026. Reportedly, “Naagzilla” will offer a comedic spin on the classic human versus snake battle, with Kartik playing dual roles in the film.