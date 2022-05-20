हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success: PICS

Actor Kartik Aaryan, whose horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' arrived in theatres today, visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from the deity for his film. 

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039; success: PICS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has just released and the excitement amongst the audience can be seen since the day advance bookings opened as they set multiple records in Hindi original content already. 

Ever since the film started gearing up for its release, it has been the talk of the town and now that it's here, it will be exciting to see how the box office unfolds for the Kartik Aaryan starrer. 

Following his tradition, Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for his film. The actor has been known to follow this tradition for all his films and it comes as no surprise when he did the same for a film that is expected to end Bollywood’s dry spell today.

The actor has been on his toes ever since the promotions for the film started, travelling day and night to different cities with sleepless nights and giving it his all. It is clear why the actor is out there seeking blessings for the huge success and accolades for the film that has had a thunderous opening.

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premiering now, Kartik also has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', 'Shehzada', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kiara AdvaniBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reviews
Next
Story

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tweet review: In a Kartik Aaryan, Kiara film, Tabu steals the show!

Must Watch

PT35M28S

PM Modi addresses BJP office bearers in Jaipur