NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has just released and the excitement amongst the audience can be seen since the day advance bookings opened as they set multiple records in Hindi original content already.

Ever since the film started gearing up for its release, it has been the talk of the town and now that it's here, it will be exciting to see how the box office unfolds for the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Following his tradition, Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for his film. The actor has been known to follow this tradition for all his films and it comes as no surprise when he did the same for a film that is expected to end Bollywood’s dry spell today.

The actor has been on his toes ever since the promotions for the film started, travelling day and night to different cities with sleepless nights and giving it his all. It is clear why the actor is out there seeking blessings for the huge success and accolades for the film that has had a thunderous opening.

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premiering now, Kartik also has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', 'Shehzada', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.

