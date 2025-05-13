New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has fianlly wrapped up a major shoot for his upcoming film, an untitled intense musical love story steered by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actor, known for his dedication and versatility, took to Instagram Stories to share an update with fans, posting a BTS picture along with the caption: “Last Day of a Long Schedule ”.

While not much has been disclosed about the film’s storyline, sources close to the project suggest that this team-up between Kartik and Anurag Basu is unlike anything the actor has tried before. With music playing a main role, the film promises a rollercoaster of emotions, passion, and imppresive melodies that will linger long after the credits roll.

The current schedule, which spanned several weeks, included intense filming at multiple locations. Kartik, who has sunk himself deeply into this demanding character, shared an update on social media. His social media post hints at the level of commitment and energy that went into completing the long schedule.

Directed by Anurag Basu, known for cinematic jewels like Barfi! and Ludo, this film is expected to blend his signature storytelling style with Kartik’s evolving creativity. Fans are already eagerly anticipating more updates about the film’s title, music lineup, which the makers have kept under wraps as of now.

With this major landmark completed, Kartik Aaryan gears up for the next phase of production as anticipation builds around what is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year. A true crowd puller, Kartik continues to prove that all his choices are a masterstroke.

After this, he has two more big projects lined up — Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.