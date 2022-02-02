हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' gets NEW release date to avoid clash with SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'

After SS Rajamouli announced 'RRR' new release date as March 25, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makers have changed film's release date.

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039; gets NEW release date to avoid clash with SS Rajamouli’s &#039;RRR&#039;

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 25, has been pushed to May. The film will now arrive in cinemas on May 20, 2022, avoiding a clash with S. S. Rajamouli’s next directorial ‘RRR’, which is set to release on March 25 this year. The makers made the announcement on Wednesday along with a new poster of the film.

The new release date announcement comes just two days after Rajamouli announced on January 31 that his highly-anticipated film ‘RRR’ will release on March 25 after multiple delays.

Starring Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been helmed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The horror-comedy was initially set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after the Maharashtra government announced the re-opening of theatres, the makers of the film had picked March 25 as the release date.

The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan`s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

Talking about ‘RRR’, it features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is a fictional tale based on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2RRRKartik AaryanSS RajamouliRam CharanJr NTRKiara Advani
Next
Story

Team 'KGF: Chapter 2' visits Mangaluru temple ahead of film release

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra's reaction on budget