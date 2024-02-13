New Delhi: Chandu Champion, Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan is surely going to set the benchmark of the Indian entertainment industry a notch higher. Bringing the massive force of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan together, the film is indeed one of the biggest films of the year. As the shoot of the film has finally wrapped up, we got to hear an interesting anecdote about the film's shoot location which has explored the famous and beautiful sceneries of WAI village in Maharashtra.

The team shot the film in WAI village in Maharashtra. The team extensively covered the area of The Nagewadi Dam, a hill near the dam which was tough one to get to. It has a beautiful location but no access to anything there. Even the base to eat and get ready was a hilly walk of 15 minutes. The team shot different parts of the film in and around this area. There were these steep hills where the equipment would barely balance and the team was shooting action there.

Another location in WAI was Dhom Dam, a scenic location near the dam. Ahead of this, the team shot in small local houses of the Golumb Village and on their streets. In actual homes where people were living. The film also explored Nana Fadnavis Wada and Menavali ghat which is the traditional house of Nana Fadnavis. A beautiful 250-year-old heritage structure. The other location in WAI was Wathar station, a small station that still looks just as they did in the 1950s. One platform and complete old-world charm.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.