Mumbai: Karan Johar has announced the release date of his much-anticipated next film, “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.”

The romantic drama, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, is set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day 2026. A source informed that the upcoming film is positioned as a romantic comedy and is slated for a grand release on February 13, 2026, perfectly timed for the Valentine’s Day weekend. The makers have yet to unveil the first look and official posters.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the much-anticipated rom-com will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Ananya Panday is reportedly in talks to play the female lead. Panday and Aaryan had previously shared screen space in the 2019 hit “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

This film marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans, following their successful partnership on “SatyaPrem Ki Katha,” which also featured Kiara Advani.

According to a source close to the project, the makers were keen on casting an actress with a strong youth connect. After considering several options, Ananya was finalized for the role. The source also mentioned that the Kartik-Ananya pairing has proven successful in the past, making this collaboration a natural choice for the upcoming Dharma film.

The makers officially unveiled Tu Meri Main Tera on December 25, 2024, when Karan Johar dropped a special video, calling it the perfect Christmas surprise for fans. The film is likely to go on floors in May 2025.

Kartik Aaryan’s last appearance was in the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment of the eponymous franchise also featured Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” was theatrically released on 1 November 2024, coinciding with Diwali.