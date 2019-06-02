close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif having sleepless nights before Bharat release

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for the release of period-drama 'Bharat' on June 5, says she is having sleepless nights before the release of the Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff starrer. Kaif was interacting with the media at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 Awards here on Saturday.

Katrina Kaif having sleepless nights before Bharat release

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for the release of period-drama 'Bharat' on June 5, says she is having sleepless nights before the release of the Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff starrer. Kaif was interacting with the media at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 Awards here on Saturday.

"I am having sleepless nights. So excited I am about 'Bharat' that I just can't wait to see the audience reaction to it. I am happy with the way the film has turned out," said the actress.

Asked about her box-office expectations from the film, she said: "It's very hard to predict that. I think as long as we get the love and support of the audience and as long as we live up to their expectations, it's all good."

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama film 'Sooryavanshi' in which she is collaborating with actor Akshay Kumar after a long time. "Akshay is a dream to work with. He is such a fantastic actor and wonderful co-star. From the first shot that we did, we picked up from just where we had left," she said. 

'Bharat' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is jointly produced by Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series banners.

Tags:
Katrina KaifSalman KhanBharat
Next
Story

Raghava Lawrence back on board as director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Indian diplomats harassed by Pakistani officials while hosting Iftar