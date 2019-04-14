Katrina Kaif reveals 'Bharat' trailer release date; shares fresh still from sets—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been setting Instagram on fire with her uploads recently. Few days ago, the leggy lass shared a few beach pictures from the Maldives that went viral. Now, Kat took to the social media app and shared a pic from the sets of her upcoming film 'Bharat'.

She also revealed that the 'Bharat' trailer will be out in just 10 days.

The actress captioned the pic as, “#Bharat 10 days to trailer”

Check out her post here:

Isn't Kat looking absolutely gorgeous? We surely can't wait to see her in the film!

Coming to 'Bharat', the film has Katrina's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star Salman Khan playing the male lead. It also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Shaikh to name a few.

The film is one of the biggest releases of the year and has been making headlines ever since its inception. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was to play the leading lady in the film but she backed out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. To fill in for Pee Cee, Kat was roped in.

'Bharat' releases on June 5.