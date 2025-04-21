Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle and Pulkit Samrat’s Suswagatam Khushamadeed Teaser Out – WATCH

New Delhi: The teaser for Suswagatam Khushamadeed, starring Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, is out now. The movie is set to hit the big screens on May 16, 2025.

The teaser has left fans excited as it radiates warmth, vibrance, and youthful energy.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film sets the stage for a heartwarming cross-cultural love story that feels both fresh and deeply relevant.

Pulkit Samrat, known for his charismatic screen presence, will be seen alongside debutante Isabelle Kaif, who brings an effortless grace to the screen. Their chemistry appears natural and charming, capturing the delicate magic of a love that blossoms across boundaries and backgrounds.

Set against a backdrop of unity, hope, and cultural connection, Suswagatam Khushamadeed goes beyond just romance. It promises a feel-good, colorful narrative that blends humor, emotion, and meaningful storytelling — all wrapped in striking visuals and a catchy soundtrack.

The teaser hints at a love story rooted in togetherness and inclusivity, making a strong statement in today’s divided world.

Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao, and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

The music will be released under Zee Music Company and is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Insite India, Endemol Shine India, Yellow Ant Productions, Shurbhi Entertainment, Azaan Entertainment, and U Entertainment.