New Delhi: The much-anticipated romantic drama Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their theatrical debut, has released its latest soulful track, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si. With the film set to release on February 7, 2025, this new ballad adds to the growing excitement surrounding the movie.

Following the success of previous chart-topping songs like Rehna Kol and the title track, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si takes the emotional depth of Loveyapa to new heights. The track explores the anguish of love and separation, offering listeners a raw portrayal of longing. Sung by Vishal Mishra, with poignant lyrics by Dhrruv Yogi and music by Suyyash Rai and Siddharth Singh, the song’s stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics promise to strike a chord with fans of heartfelt ballads.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's powerful performances bring the song to life, adding an extra layer of emotional intensity to the track. Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si captures the essence of heartbreak with a blend of vulnerability and passion, making it a standout anthem for anyone who has experienced the pain of love lost.

Watch The Video Here:

With Loveyapa set in the world of modern romance, the film promises to deliver a touching story filled with unforgettable music, stunning visuals, and performances that resonate deeply with audiences. As anticipation builds for its February 2025 release, Loveyapa is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cinematic events of the year. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience a journey through love’s many shades.