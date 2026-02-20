Kennedy movie review: Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone-starrer deliver dark, hypnotic thriller

Written & Directed by: Anurag Kashyap

Language: Hindi

Cast: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman

Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes

Platform: ZEE5

Rating: 3.5/5

Kennedy movie review: Kennedy marks the long-awaited return of Anurag Kashyap to the neo-noir landscape he so masterfully commands. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and enduring a nearly three-year journey to its OTT debut, the film has finally arrived on ZEE5 and it proves to be well worth the wait.

Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, Kennedy is a haunting neo-noir thriller that follows Uday Shetty, an insomniac former cop presumed dead, now functioning as a contract killer within a morally bankrupt system.

Music that heightens every tension

From its opening moments, Kennedy establishes mood through sound as much as sight. The film’s music and shifts in tone feel carefully thought out and intentional. Nothing ever seems overdone. When the soundtrack suddenly drops into silence, it catches you off guard in a way that mirrors the chaos on screen, but it also gives the moment room to breathe instead of overwhelming it.

The soundtrack and sound design deepen the film’s dark psychological terrain. Used sparingly, the music heightens tension and emotional resonance at crucial points, perfectly complementing Kashyap’s visual language. The devastating silences, lingering in empty rooms and perhaps even in Kennedy’s soul, are just as powerful as the score itself.

Visually, Kennedy is peak Kashyap. The cinematography is meticulously crafted, building an atmosphere that is unsettling yet hypnotically captivating. Set against the eerie emptiness of pandemic-era Mumbai, the deserted streets become characters in themselves. Overall, visually Kashyap once again proves his ability to transform urban chaos into visual poetry.

Standout Cast Performances

Rahul Bhat delivers a career-defining performance as Uday Shetty. Playing a disgraced former cop who’s now working as a hitman, he brings real depth to a man caught in Mumbai’s underworld.

Bhat occasionally evokes the commanding screen presence of Sanjay Dutt, particularly through his imposing physique. His raw physicality and and gravelly voice strengthens the character’s intimidating aura, while subtle emotional cracks reveal Kennedy’s vulnerability beneath the violence. Bhat masterfully balances brutality with fragility, making Uday both terrifying and tragically human.

Sunny Leone brings an enigmatic charm to the screen. While her performance is commendable, it is her laugh, distinct, sharp, and strangely addictive. Though her acting stands strong on its own, that unforgettable laugh becomes a defining motif, echoing through the film like a dark refrain.

Pacing and the slow march toward “The Night”

Kennedy moves at a deliberately slow pace, embracing its neo-noir roots. Yet it never truly feels sluggish. The carefully orchestrated music and sound design ensure that tension simmers constantly beneath the surface.

There are moments where you may find yourself holding your breath, gripped by the mounting suspense. And just as the intensity peaks, Kashyap allows a brief release, only to bring back into unease moments later.

Periodically, the screen fades to black, revealing the number of nights remaining until “THE NIGHT.” These chapter-like interruptions serve as mini cliffhangers, heightening anticipation and adding structure to the slow burn. When the reveal unfolds, it carries a mix of dark amusement and narrative payoff.

Final Verdict

Kennedy is a dark, slow-burning thriller that leans heavily on mood, quiet tension, and what’s going on beneath the surface. It doesn’t rush, it lets the silence and atmosphere do a lot of the talking. Rahul Bhat carries the film with a gripping, intense performance, while the sharp sound design and striking visuals pull you even deeper into its world. Altogether, it’s a strong reminder of Anurag Kashyap’s knack for crafting gripping neo-noir stories.