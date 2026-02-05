Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesKennedy on OTT: Anurag Kashyap film starring Sunny Leone-Rahul Bhatt gets streaming release
KENNEDY ON OTT

Kennedy on OTT: Anurag Kashyap film starring Sunny Leone-Rahul Bhatt gets streaming release

Kennedy on OTT: The neo noir crime thriller is about an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kennedy on OTT: Anurag Kashyap film starring Sunny Leone-Rahul Bhatt gets streaming releasePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir crime thriller film Kennedy is all set for its digital release. The movie stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles, marking third collaboration of the director with Rahul after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022) respectively.

Kennedy on OTT: Date and platform

The makers have confirmed that Kennedy will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026. It was first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where it earned a standing ovation by the packed audience, followed by a digital release on Letterboxd Video Store on 10 December 2025. 

Here's the social media announcement post reading: Darker, deadlier, and undeniably Kashyap. The world-celebrated story of Kennedy is finally coming home on ZEE5 

#Kennedy, the most awaited film premieres 20th Feb, only on #ZEE5

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Kennedy plot and cast

The neo noir crime thriller is about an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation. It features Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman, Shrikant Yadav, Kurush Deboo, Karishma Modi and Aamir Dalvi in pivotal parts.

Kennedy can be streamed in English and Hindi audio, with English subtitles.

