KESARI CHAPTER 2

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Rs 17.92 Crore In Two Days

Kesari 2 collects Rs17.92 crore in two days as Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan bring a powerful untold story to the big screen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Rs 17.92 Crore In Two Days (Image: X)

New Delhi: Starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, Kesari 2 hit theatres this Friday, on 18 April 2025 and has made a strong start at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 17.92 crore nett within its first two days of release.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film saw impressive growth over the weekend, with Rs 7.84 crore on opening day and Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday.

The production house shared the official figures on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, "A case that shook the empire. A film that's shaking the box office."

Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 explores an untold chapter from Indian history—the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The story centers on lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who led a bold legal battle against the British empire during the 1920s. The film also features Ananya Panday in a prominent role.

The sequel has been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, praised for its compelling narrative and strong performances.

