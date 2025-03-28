Kesari 2: First Look Of Ananya Panday And R. Madhavan OUT

Mumbai: Kesari 2 is one of the most-awaited films of this year. Fans' excitement has gone to the next level ever since the makers released the film's teaser recently.

And now, on Friday, captivating the audience's attention, the first look of actors Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan was unveiled.

Ananya, as a lawyer, looked confident in the video, with her voiceover saying, "Uss din Jallianwala Bagh me jo hua uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye (What happened that day at Jallianwala Bagh, the truth must be told to everybody)."

Sharing her look, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2. In cinemas worldwide, 18th April."

R Madhavan plays Neville Mckinley in the film.

Madhavan's character, McKinley, is introduced with the caption, "Sharp, fearless, undeniable... but playing for the other side! Introducing R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley in Kesari: Chapter 2."

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The first part, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.

The lead star, Akshay Kumar, will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which will be released on April 18.