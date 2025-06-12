Kesari 2 On OTT: Akshay Kumar-Starrer To Stream Online, When And Where To Watch

Mumbai: Those who couldn't watch Akshay Kumar's starrer Kesari 2 on the big screen can now watch it on OTT. The film, which also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is all set to kickstart its digital journey on JioHotstar on June 13.

Set in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 follows C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), a "principled barrister who takes on the British Empire in court, demanding accountability for all the people who lost their lives that fateful day."

R Madhavan plays the formidable colonial counsel, while Ananya Panday essays the role of a driven law student who supports Nair in his unprecedented legal crusade.

Excited about the OTT release, Akshay in a press note said, "Kesari Chapter 2 tells the story of an extraordinary man who chose to stand against an empire, risking everything to bring justice to the victims of one of history's darkest moments. Portraying C. Sankaran Nair was a deeply humbling experience, a reminder of how courage and conviction can shake even the mightiest powers. This film isn't just a courtroom drama; it's a tribute to truth, resistance, and the spirit of India. I'm proud that after its successful theatrical run, this powerful story will now reach even more viewers as it streams on JioHotstar from June 13th."

R Madhavan also opened up about working in the historical courtroom drama.

He shared, "Neville McKinley is a complex character -- a fierce defender of the British Empire's interests and a formidable opponent to Akshay Kumar's character. Playing this complex character allowed me to explore the harsh realities of colonial power and the moral conflicts within that system. Kesari Chapter 2 is more than just a film; it's a gripping portrayal of a historical battle fought not just with weapons, but with words, laws, and ideologies."